Food distribution programs prompted by COVID extended for 60 days

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to keep funding food distribution programs for at least the next 60 days, due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Supervisor Hilda Solis recommended maintaining food distribution programs that she estimates have already handed out 12.7 million pounds of food to nearly 225,000 households. Between 200 and 2,000 families have shown up to each of the 153 giveaways held to date by the county, she said.

“Underserved neighborhoods… which are predominately communities of color, have been some of the hardest hit by COVID- 19, and also those suffering the most from sustained food insecurity,” Solis said.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the county has remained committed to helping families put food on the table through nutrition programs like CalFresh. However, those efforts do not negate the need to continue free large- scale meal distributions — especially during this current COVID-19 surge,” she added.

Supervisor Janice Hahn co-authored the motion.

“Our economy is improving as we make progress fighting this pandemic, but there are still people who need help and we will not let them go hungry,” Hahn said.

Distributions will continue at a scale in line with attendance for at least the next 60 days, as staffers analyze the utility of the program, the case for ongoing support, the areas of highest need and related funding sources. That analysis is expected back in 30 days.

