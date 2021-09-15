Man missing in Palmdale for three days

PALMDALE – A 41-year-old man who was last seen in Palmdale is missing and investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating him.

Edwin “Eddie” Acosta, a Los Angeles County resident, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 12, around 2 a.m. in the area of Mt. Emma Road and 47th Street East, said Deputy Terry Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Acosta is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 240 lbs., has brown eyes, black hair and a mustache, Koerner said.

Acosta was last seen wearing a short- sleeve dark colored shirt and blue jeans. He has tattoos covering both arms and was driving a white GMC Sierra truck (CA/7X58784) and believed to be towing a trailer (CA/4UB8523) with a CAN-AM off-road vehicle (CA/BW4P40) and a white dirt bike (CA/CP9R57).

Anyone with information about Acosta or his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323 890-5500. Tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

