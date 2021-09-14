Spots open for Palmdale Lifeguard Academy

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation department is offering a Lifeguard Academy that will begin Friday, Sept. 24, at Courson Park pool, located at 38226 10th Street East.

The Lifeguard Academy is designed to train individuals with emergency and lifesaving skills. Seasonal lifeguard applicants must be at least 17 years old by July 1, 2022, and be able to swim at least 300 yards continuously. Participants unable to pass the swim test will be withdrawn and the class fee will be fully refunded.

Lifeguard Academy will begin on Friday, Sept. 24, and run until Tuesday, Oct. 5. Sessions will be held on Friday evenings, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The cost is $140 for residents and $175 for non-residents.

The fee includes textbook, supplies, facial covering, pocket mask, hip pack, and Red Cross certification fee. Participants may register online at www.playpalmdale.com and type “Lifeguard Academy” in the search bar, or in person at Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation office, located at 827 East Avenue Q-9.

Lifeguard Academy participants who successfully complete class requirements will receive American Red Cross lifeguarding certifications and are guaranteed an interview for a City of Palmdale lifeguard position upon completion of an employment application during the recruitment period.

For more information, visit www.playpalmdale.com or call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

