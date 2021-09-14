Palmdale inviting local businesses to become preferred vendors with the city

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting local companies looking to grow their business to become preferred vendors with the city by registering through the PlanetBids System™ (PB), a fully automated web-based bid management system designed to make doing business with the city easier.

“PlanetBids makes doing business with the city easy and accessible because everything is online and vendors will receive up-to-date information regarding bid requests,” said Senior Buyer Sharon Williams.

Each year, the city of Palmdale does purchase agreements for products and services worth millions of dollars. Interested vendors that would like to do business with the city of Palmdale are encouraged to visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/purchasing, click on the “PlanetBids” tab, and complete the online form.

Key features and benefits of PB include:

Automatic e-mail notifications for selected bid opportunities based on product/service categories.

Bid responses are securely submitted on-line.

Easy search feature for all types of requests, addenda, plan holders, bid results, and contract awards available 24/7.

Bid document(s) requests and downloads when available.

Automatic addendum notifications as a bid participant.

New or existing vendor can maintain their profiles.

“If you’re interested in growing your business, register today to participate in the numerous opportunities that the city has available,” Williams said.

For more information, contact the city’s Purchasing Department at 661-267-5447, or email purchasing@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–