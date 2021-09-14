Driver killed in crash on Highway 138 ID’d

LLANO – Authorities have identified the driver who died Friday when his car veered into the opposing traffic lane and collided with a pickup truck on Highway 138.

He was 19-year-old Isaiah Garrett of Palmdale, according to the Los Angles County Coroner’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal collision happened around 5:12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, on State Route 138, west of Fort Tejon Road, according to a CHP report.

Garrett was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima eastbound on the highway when, for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle veered to the left and entered the westbound traffic lane, the CHP report states.

The Nissan collided with a 2021 Ram 1500 that was traveling westbound on SR-138. Garrett was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were two occupants in the Ram, and both sustained major injuries, according to the CHP report. The driver, 43-year-old Lloyd Marcus of Banning, was transported to Northridge Hospital for treatment. The passenger, 41-year-old Clarissa E. Leimis of Banning, was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for treatment.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected at this time and is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer J. Wupperfeld at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

–