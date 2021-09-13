Palmdale to host Mental Health Awareness Virtual TownHall

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, in collaboration with Pueblo Y Salud and the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, will host two Mental Health Virtual Town Halls in English and Spanish via Zoom in September to offer valuable tools to residents for coping with mental health concerns.

The English session will take place on Monday, Sept, 20, while the Spanish language version will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Both sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clinical staff from the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health will offer Question, Persuade, and Refer (QPR) training. Individuals trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help.

Interested persons need to register by emailing info@cityofpalmdale.org and noting “Mental Health Town Hall – English” or “Mental Health Town Hall – Spanish.” City Staff will reply with the details for accessing the Zoom meeting.

Anyone experiencing anxiety, depression or needing to talk to someone immediately, should call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health 24-hour hotline at 800/854-7771, or text LA to 741741.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

