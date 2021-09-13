2 dead after single-car rollover crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A female driver and her male passenger died at the hospital Sunday morning following a single-vehicle rollover collision in Palmdale, authorities said.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the intersection of Division Street and Avenue Q, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The woman was driving a gray 2006 Saturn Ion westbound on Avenue Q “at a high rate of speed” when she lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a dirt berm and then rolled over, the news release states.

Witnesses in the area stopped to assist the occupants and contacted emergency services. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded and provided medical attention to the driver and passenger, and both were transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead, according to the news release.

Their identities have not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“There is an open investigation to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Detective Liz Sherman at 661-272-2400.

