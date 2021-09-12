Shots fired and robbery suspect hurt after patrol car hit in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A robbery suspect who led authorities on a pursuit and rammed a patrol SUV, injuring two deputies, was shot at by sheriff’s deputies, treated at a hospital for injuries and released for booking, authorities said.

The man was suspected of committing a strong arm robbery at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in Lancaster. The pursuit began after he was spotted in Lancaster at about 7 p.m. and ended with the suspect ramming his white SUV into a patrol SUV in the 200 block of East Avenue R in Palmdale, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.

The pursuit first involved Lancaster deputies, then the California Highway Patrol and finally Palmdale sheriff’s deputies, Koerner said. The suspect led authorities into Palmdale and deputies terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns but located him a short time later, Koerner said.

“The suspect made a U-turn and began driving towards the deputies,” Koerner said. “The suspect attempted to crash his vehicle into one of the oncoming patrol cars and missed. He then intentionally collided with a different patrol car head-on.”

That is when deputies fired at the SUV, Koerner said. The shots were fired at 7:47 p.m.

Deputies could be seen checking the wrist and carotid arteries of the unconscious man for a pulse. He appeared to be bleeding from his body and head. The white SUV he had driven had several bullet holes.

The suspect’s injuries turned out not to be life-threatening, Koerner said. He was treated at a hospital and released for booking. His name was not immediately released.

Deputies also could be seen helping a fellow injured deputy into a patrol car. Two deputies in the patrol SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a hospital, Koerner said.

Strong arm robbery is defined as taking or attempting to take an item of value from another person by force or threat of force, according to the LegalMatch website.