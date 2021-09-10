L.A. County receives $5.7 million federal grant to address lead paint in homes

The Los Angeles County Development Authority announced Friday it was awarded a $5.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to expand its work addressing lead-based paint hazards in homes of low- and very low-income families with children.

Los Angeles County’s Lead Free Homes L.A. program provides remediation of chipping and peeling lead paint on the exterior and interior of homes. Other repairs to remove paint are also offered.

The $5.7 million will allow the program to expand to include multi- family properties in areas located in the First and Second Supervisorial Districts that the county says is overburdened with environmental hazards and have homes that are older and deteriorating.

“Residents in my district have silently endured environmental injustices for decades. And while we have done much to help these families, the tremendous scope of the damage on our families, our neighborhoods, and our homes caused by polluters means that our work is very far from complete,” said L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis, who represents the First District and said one of her top priorities is aiding families who have been impacted by lead poisoning.

“This funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will help to ensure as many families as possible benefit from the county’s Lead Free Homes LA Program and receive free remediation services. We are committed in helping our residents combat lead poisoning.”

An additional 150 low-income households will be serviced by the program thanks to the federal grant, according to the Los Angeles County Development Authority. The new funds will focus on families that live on properties with five or more units.

“This funding is critical in strengthening the impact of the county’s Lead Free Homes LA Program. Lead-based paint in older buildings is the most common source of lead poisoning in children,” Mitchell said. “I am proud to support LACDA and the Department of Public Health in raising awareness of Lead Free Homes LA to help to protect our most vulnerable residents who face daily exposure to lead poisoning.”

People can get more information on the program by visiting leadfreehomesla.com, calling 626-296-6302 or emailing LeadFreeHomesLA@lacda.org.

