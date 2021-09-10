Free paint recycling, paint reuse art event in Palmdale Sept. 18

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, in partnership with PaintCare.org, will host a free paint recycling/paint reuse art event for California residents and businesses on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palmdale Transportation Center (PTC) at 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive.

Registration is required for this event as space is limited. To register, visit https://paint-palmdale.eventbrite.com and indicate your expected time of arrival. Households may bring any amount of paint, stain, and varnish. Paint must be in sealed container with original manufacturer label. Aerosols, solvents, and other hazardous waste are not accepted. Paint in good condition will be made available to the public for free.

Businesses must qualify as an exempt generator under federal and any analogous state hazardous waste generator rules to use the PaintCare program for oil-based and latex paint. If a business is not exempt, they may only bring latex paint. For a complete list of accepted products and business limits, visit https://paint-palmdale.eventbrite.com.

“Now’s your chance to recycle your paint for free and get to see the latest piece of public art being created from recycled materials,” said Palmdale Management Analyst Stephanie Mejia. “Register today as space is limited.”

During the event, Pearblossom resident Christopher Minsal will create a new mural on the west end of the PTC parking lot using recycled paint and other materials.

Minsal serves on several local art committees and has helped to spark an art movement along with other artists in the South Antelope Valley. Some of his works may be found on murals along Pearblossom Highway and inside buildings within the Keppel School District. Additionally, he works on museum quality installations of educational, mazes, games and labyrinths in institutions and science centers across the nation with Dave Phillips’ company, A-MAZE-D.

“Chris has a deep love for his community and volunteers with frequency, always with the goal to influence young and old minds through the power of art,” said Palmdale’s Public Art Coordinator George Davis.