Four students arrested in Santa Clarita in weapon investigation at high school

SANTA CLARITA – Four Hart High School students were arrested after one of them allegedly was in possession of a gun on the Santa Clarita campus, it was reported.

After receiving a credible tip through their anonymous tip line, school officials and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported they found a student allegedly in possession of a firearm and took the student into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 8, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal reported.

Three other students were also arrested in connection to the investigation, The Signal reported.

According to Principal Jason d’Autremont, the investigation began when administrators learned through their anonymous tip line that a student was seen in a photo on social media in possession of a firearm.

“We received a text tip through our Student Care Line from an anonymous person of a social media post that depicted a Hart High School student with a firearm and spray paint can,” d’Autremont said.

Administrators believe the photo had been taken off campus, d’Autremont said.

A spokesperson for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said the incident remained under investigation. The names of the students — two boys and two girls — were withheld because they are minors.

