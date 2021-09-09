Free paper shredding event this Saturday in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, in partnership with Waste Management of Antelope Valley, will host a free document destruction/shredding service this Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m.to 12 p.m., at the Palmdale Landfill, located at 1200 W. City Ranch Road.

Palmdale residents may bring up to five standard size boxes of documents for shredding. Proof of residency and an account in good standing is required.

Metal clips, binders and plastic sheet covers must be removed from documents prior to shredding. Staples, file folders and envelopes are okay. No commercial waste will be accepted. This free event is scheduled to be held each second Saturday of every odd numbered month. It is subject to change. For more information, call 661-947-7197 or visit home.wm.com/palmdale.

Then on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents may bring their household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste (e-waste) to the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center (AVECC), located at 1200 West City Ranch Road in Palmdale.

AVECC provides residents with a free and safe way to dispose of up to 15 gallons or 125 pounds of HHW/E-waste per trip. Some common items include the following: unused pharmaceuticals, sharps, waste, antifreeze, car batteries, used motor oil and filters, paint, pesticides, household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, TVs, computers, VCRs, stereos, and cell phones. Business/commercial waste is not accepted.

For more information and for updates in service dates/hours, call (888) CLEAN LA or visit CleanLA.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

