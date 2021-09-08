Recall candidate Larry Elder cuts Venice tour short due to hostile crowds

Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder got a rude welcome during a campaign stop Wednesday in Venice, where critics shouted as he walked through the area and a woman wearing a gorilla mask hurled an egg toward him, then threw punches at an aide who intervened.
The conservative talk show host arrived in Venice around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. A crowd gathered as he walked along the street toward a scheduled tour of a homeless encampment.
As the jeers escalated, video from the scene captured by Spectrum News 1 (see below) showed a woman on a bicycle and wearing a gorilla mask throwing an egg toward Elder, although it did not appear to hit anyone. A man believed to be a member of Elder’s staff approached the masked woman, who screamed in response and can be seen throwing at least two punches at the man. At least one other spectator got in the man’s face and hurled expletives at him.
During the altercation, Elder was quickly rushed into a nearby SUV and driven away from the scene. TMZ reported that a pellet gun was fired during the melee, although it was not captured on video.
Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said the department was looking into the incident, though no further details were released.
Elder, considered the top Republican candidate in the Sept. 14 recall election, told TMZ at a subsequent campaign stop that he wasn’t expecting a “ticker-tape parade” in Venice, and he attributed the incident to community anger over homelessness.
“There’s a lot of anger, a lot of unhappiness there,” Elder said, referring to the homelessness issue.
“People are angry. They’re frustrated. They want something done,” he told TMZ. “Homeowners want something done. Families want something done. Children that live there, they want something done. This is a danger not only to the homeless people but to the non-homeless people.”
Breaking: A flying egg narrowly missed the back of recall candidate @larryelder‘s head after it was thrown by an activist wearing a gorilla mask in Venice. A scuffle broke out and the candidate was escorted into an SUV.
Here’s the raw (pun intended)
CW: f-bombs@SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/FeFx3wnuSD
— Kate Cagle (@KateCagle) September 8, 2021
7 comments for "Recall candidate Larry Elder cuts Venice tour short due to hostile crowds"
Manny More says
Most of our local elected City Council members line up behind this inexperienced wanna be. The AV is changing for the better as the hypocrisy has been in charge for way too many years. Let’s try anything different that these self serving leaders.
Claire says
This nation is sick with violence, and it’s everywhere.
Lynn Witt says
larry is the best thing going to save this state; that’s why the dems are scared to death, and pulling out all the dirty tricks possible to stop him. vote yes on recall and larry elder! look at the MILLIONS spent trying to derail the people’s will and choice. oh, and boycott netflix; reed hastings, netflix ceo, is one of the biggest contributors of the no recall crowd.
Engineer Bill says
That was a setup. She clearly didn’t intend to hit him or anyone else. The little scuffle was so weak. Some homeless people got paid to participate in a publicity stunt.
BeeCee says
No it wasn’t,
We aren’t capable of mustering up mutants of that caliber.
Only the left has that ability to command tweaker street mutants like that.
Can you imagine if the tables were reversed.
A black democratic candidate attacked by protesting thugs throwing eggs and punching an African American candidate while wearing an ape mask.
C’mon man.
Tim Scott says
“The people’s will” does not mean the same thing as “the will of the 12% of the population that signed the recall petition.” The last solid indication of “the people’s will” was when Newsom cruised to a twenty point margin. If this Republican stunt somehow pans out for them you can be sure that “the people’s will” is going to come crashing down on whatever GOP hack gets put in office by some tiny sliver of the electorate.
As for Larry the talk radio guy…does he even claim to have any qualifications, or is he just another GOP ‘tap the outrage’ candidate?
Sonny says
… this is the worst crop of democrats in U.S. history