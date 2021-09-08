PWD and Palmdale to host joint water-saving workshop Sept. 29

Palmdale Water District and the city of Palmdale will host an informative workshop on Sept. 29 to encourage water conservation and help residents learn ways to save water.

The Water-Wise Workshop: Water-Saving Tips event is scheduled for 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale. It is free, but registration is required by visiting https://seam.ly/ybVrtjw4. Due to COVID-19, space will be limited to 30 people. Attendees will receive a PWD Luv Our H2O bucket with water-saving tools.

“Teaming up with the city of Palmdale is a great way to jointly raise water awareness in our community,” PWD Resource and Analytics Supervisor Claudia Bolanos said. “The drought conditions are not getting better. We need our residents to come learn about rebates, programs and things they can do to cut back on their water use.”

The workshop will feature presenters from both PWD and the city. Attendees will learn about ways to check their home for leaks, how to upgrade to WaterSmart appliances and tips on reducing water use indoors and outdoors. There also will be information about available rebates for PWD customers and other water-saving programs.

“With 29 billion gallons of water being used daily by households across the U.S. and 30-60% of that used outdoors, we look forward to discussing simple things everyone can do to conserve water and increase the resilience of our green spaces,” said Palmdale Park Superintendent Steven Montenegro. “Vibrant cities cultivate thriving urban forests and green spaces that boost sustainability, public health, safety, and growth while using water wisely.”

This is the first in a series of workshops that will focus on water-saving tips, desert gardening and winterizing homes. PWD is asking customers to use water wisely and cut at least 15% from their everyday usage to abide by California’s request and the implementation of Stage 2 (Voluntary) of PWD’s 2020 Water Shortage Contingency Plan.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

