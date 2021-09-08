Artists/artisans sought for Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for professional, student, and novice artists, and apothecary and culinary artisans to participate in the fifth annual Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, a unique event that celebrates the arts in the high desert.

The Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard. Admission and parking are free.

Interested artists may apply at www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com. The deadline to apply is Sept. 20.

Professional artists will have the opportunity to display, demonstrate and sell their work and host in-booth painting demonstrations. Student, novice, or hobbyist artists may be selected to display only in the ArtLight Exhibit. This category is open to groups, classes, schools, art instructors, and individuals.

Apothecary and culinary artisans may apply for the Fresh Made Market, perfect for cottage industry and farmers market vendors who specialize in handmade candles, home scent products, skin/body care products, baked and canned goods, salsas, pestos, sauces, and traditional farmers market products.

Kaleidoscope is a community favorite event that features diverse artful experiences, including local and regional artisans, live musical entertainment, art displays, live muralists crafting spectacular works, in person painting and craft activities, food, craft beer, and wine.

For more information about the Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, visit www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

