Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup on 14 Freeway

LANCASTER – A woman crossing the 14 Freeway in the Lancaster area was struck and killed by a pickup truck Friday night, authorities said.

It happened around 9:18 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, on State Route 14 just north of Avenue D, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The woman was walking westbound across the highway when she was struck by a 2006 Toyota Tundra that was traveling southbound on SR-14 at about 75 mph, the CHP report states.

The woman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The driver, 30-year-old Adrian Lugo Gutierrez of Lancaster, remained at the scene and awaited emergency personnel. He was questioned and released at the scene, according to the CHP report.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer M. Carder at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

