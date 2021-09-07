Multiple citations issued at Palmdale DUI checkpoint

PALMDALE – No one was arrested for driving under the influence, but 15 people were cited for license violations at a DUI checkpoint in Palmdale Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The checkpoint was held from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, to 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, on Palmdale Boulevard and 15th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

1502 vehicles were contacted at the checkpoint.

15 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

Four vehicles were towed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will continue to hold DUI/driver’s license checkpoints throughout the year, according to the sheriff’s news release.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.