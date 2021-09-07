Many AV vote centers open for Sept. 14 recall Election

Los Angeles County election officials have opened multiple vote centers in the Antelope Valley where people can cast their ballots ahead of the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election. The centers will be open for in-person voting, or to return a completed vote-by-mail ballot.
All vote centers will follow current public health and safety guidelines, according to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan. Registered voters should have received a vote-by-mail ballot, which can also be returned by mail or at one of the official drop boxes.
Voting locations are also mapped on the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorder website at https://www.lavote.net/home/voting-elections/voting-options/voting-in-person/about
Below is the list of Antelope Valley vote centers, one-day vote centers, and drop box locations.
OPEN THROUGH SEPT. 14
ACTON
Acton Community Club (Clubhouse)
3748 Nickels Ave, Acton CA 93510
Hours: September 4 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Stephen Sorensen County Park (Gymnasium)
16801 E Avenue P, Palmdale CA 93591
Hours: September 4 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM
LANCASTER
Lancaster Marketplace
44920 Valley Central Way, Suite 102, Lancaster CA 93536
Hours: September 4 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM
PALMDALE
Palmdale Courthouse (Department A14)
38256 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale CA 93550
Hours: September 4 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Oak Tree Community Day School (Kindergarten Wing)
38136 35th St E, Palmdale CA 93550
Hours: September 4 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM
OPENING SEPT. 11-14
ACTON
Vasquez High School (Gymnasium)
33630 Red Rover Mine Rd, Acton CA 93510
Hours: September 11 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Acton Rehabilitation Center (Men’s Dining Hall)
30500 Arrastre Canyon Rd, Acton CA 93510
Hours: September 11 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM
LANCASTER
Eastside High School (Gymnasium)
3200 E Avenue J8, Lancaster CA 93535
Hours: September 11 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Endeavour Middle School (Gymnasium)
43755 45th St W, Lancaster CA 93536
Hours: September 11 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Park View Educational Complex (Gymnasium)
44327 Fig Ave, Lancaster CA 93534
Hours: September 11 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM
LITTLEROCK/SUN VILLAGE
Living Stone Cathedral of Worship (Fellowship Hall)
37721 100th St E, Littlerock CA 93543
Hours: September 11 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM
QUARTZ HILL
George Lane Park (Community Room)
5520 W Avenue L8, Lancaster CA 93536
Hours: September 11 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM
DROP BOX LOCATIONS
ACTON
Acton Park
3751 Syracuse Avenue, Acton CA 93510
Hours: Open 24-hours
AGUA DULCE
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center
10700 Escondido Canyon Road , Agua Dulce CA 91350
Hours: Open 24-hours
LAKE HUGHES
LA County Fire Station 78
17021 Elizabeth Lake Road, Lake Hughes CA 93532
Hours: Open 24-hours
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Stephen Sorensen County Park
16801 East Avenue P, Lake Los Angeles CA 93591
Hours: Open 24-hours
LANCASTER
LA County Fire Station 117
44851 30th Street East, Lancaster CA 93535
Hours: Open 24-hours
LA County Fire Station 134
43225 25th Street West, Lancaster CA 93536
Hours: Open 24-hours
Department of Public Social Services – Lancaster
337 East Avenue K10 , Lancaster CA 93535
Hours: Open 24-hours
High Desert Regional Health Center
335 East Avenue I, Lancaster CA 93535
Hours: Open 24-hours
Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park
43063 10th Street West, Lancaster CA 93534
Hours: Open 24-hours
LITTLEROCK/SUN VILLAGE
Jackie Robinson Park
8773 East Avenue R, Littlerock CA 93543
Hours: Open 24-hours
Everett Martin Park
35548 North 92nd Street East, East Littlerock CA 93543
Hours: Open 24-hours
PALMDALE
Domenic Massari Park
37716 55th Street East, Palmdale CA 93552
Hours: Open 24-hours
LA County Fire Station 37
38318 9th Street East, Palmdale CA 93550
Hours: Open 24-hours
LA County Fire Station 131
2629 East Avenue S, Palmdale CA 93550
Hours: Open 24-hours
Marie Kerr Park
39700 30th Street West, Palmdale CA 93551
Hours: Open 24-hours
PEARBLOSSOM
Pearblossom Park
33922 121st Street East, Pearblossom CA 93553
Hours: Open 24-hours
MOBILE VOTE CENTERS – ONE DAY
Monday, Sept. 6
Leona Valley Community Center
8367 Elizabeth Lake Road
Leona Valley, CA 93551
Hours: 9 am – 5 pm
Thursday, Sept. 9
Palmdale Regional Medical Center
38600 Medical Center Drive
Palmdale, CA 93551
Hours: 8 am – 4 pm
FLEX VOTE CENTERS
Thursday, Sept. 9
Lancaster Westside Church of the Nazarene
47707 90th St. West
Antelope Acres, CA 93536
Hours: 8 am – 4 pm
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Grace Chapel Neenach
25649 West Ave. D
Neenach, CA 93536
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Tumbleweed Neighborhood House
1129 East Ave. R-4
Palmdale, CA 93550
[Information via the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.]
