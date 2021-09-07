Many AV vote centers open for Sept. 14 recall Election

Los Angeles County election officials have opened multiple vote centers in the Antelope Valley where people can cast their ballots ahead of the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election. The centers will be open for in-person voting, or to return a completed vote-by-mail ballot.

All vote centers will follow current public health and safety guidelines, according to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan. Registered voters should have received a vote-by-mail ballot, which can also be returned by mail or at one of the official drop boxes.

Voting locations are also mapped on the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorder website at https://www.lavote.net/home/voting-elections/voting-options/voting-in-person/about

Below is the list of Antelope Valley vote centers, one-day vote centers, and drop box locations.

OPEN THROUGH SEPT. 14

ACTON

Acton Community Club (Clubhouse)

3748 Nickels Ave, Acton CA 93510

Hours: September 4 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM

LAKE LOS ANGELES

Stephen Sorensen County Park (Gymnasium)

16801 E Avenue P, Palmdale CA 93591

Hours: September 4 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM

LANCASTER

Lancaster Marketplace

44920 Valley Central Way, Suite 102, Lancaster CA 93536

Hours: September 4 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM

PALMDALE

Palmdale Courthouse (Department A14)

38256 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale CA 93550

Hours: September 4 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Oak Tree Community Day School (Kindergarten Wing)

38136 35th St E, Palmdale CA 93550

Hours: September 4 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM

OPENING SEPT. 11-14

ACTON

Vasquez High School (Gymnasium)

33630 Red Rover Mine Rd, Acton CA 93510

Hours: September 11 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Acton Rehabilitation Center (Men’s Dining Hall)

30500 Arrastre Canyon Rd, Acton CA 93510

Hours: September 11 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM

LANCASTER

Eastside High School (Gymnasium)

3200 E Avenue J8, Lancaster CA 93535

Hours: September 11 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Endeavour Middle School (Gymnasium)

43755 45th St W, Lancaster CA 93536

Hours: September 11 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Park View Educational Complex (Gymnasium)

44327 Fig Ave, Lancaster CA 93534

Hours: September 11 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM

LITTLEROCK/SUN VILLAGE

Living Stone Cathedral of Worship (Fellowship Hall)

37721 100th St E, Littlerock CA 93543

Hours: September 11 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM

QUARTZ HILL

George Lane Park (Community Room)

5520 W Avenue L8, Lancaster CA 93536

Hours: September 11 – September 13: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

September 14: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM

DROP BOX LOCATIONS

ACTON

Acton Park

3751 Syracuse Avenue, Acton CA 93510

Hours: Open 24-hours

AGUA DULCE

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center

10700 Escondido Canyon Road , Agua Dulce CA 91350

Hours: Open 24-hours

LAKE HUGHES

LA County Fire Station 78

17021 Elizabeth Lake Road, Lake Hughes CA 93532

Hours: Open 24-hours

LAKE LOS ANGELES

Stephen Sorensen County Park

16801 East Avenue P, Lake Los Angeles CA 93591

Hours: Open 24-hours

LANCASTER

LA County Fire Station 117

44851 30th Street East, Lancaster CA 93535

Hours: Open 24-hours

LA County Fire Station 134

43225 25th Street West, Lancaster CA 93536

Hours: Open 24-hours

Department of Public Social Services – Lancaster

337 East Avenue K10 , Lancaster CA 93535

Hours: Open 24-hours

High Desert Regional Health Center

335 East Avenue I, Lancaster CA 93535

Hours: Open 24-hours

Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park

43063 10th Street West, Lancaster CA 93534

Hours: Open 24-hours

LITTLEROCK/SUN VILLAGE

Jackie Robinson Park

8773 East Avenue R, Littlerock CA 93543

Hours: Open 24-hours

Everett Martin Park

35548 North 92nd Street East, East Littlerock CA 93543

Hours: Open 24-hours

PALMDALE

Domenic Massari Park

37716 55th Street East, Palmdale CA 93552

Hours: Open 24-hours

LA County Fire Station 37

38318 9th Street East, Palmdale CA 93550

Hours: Open 24-hours

LA County Fire Station 131

2629 East Avenue S, Palmdale CA 93550

Hours: Open 24-hours

Marie Kerr Park

39700 30th Street West, Palmdale CA 93551

Hours: Open 24-hours

PEARBLOSSOM

Pearblossom Park

33922 121st Street East, Pearblossom CA 93553

Hours: Open 24-hours

MOBILE VOTE CENTERS – ONE DAY

Monday, Sept. 6

Leona Valley Community Center

8367 Elizabeth Lake Road

Leona Valley, CA 93551

Hours: 9 am – 5 pm

Thursday, Sept. 9

Palmdale Regional Medical Center

38600 Medical Center Drive

Palmdale, CA 93551

Hours: 8 am – 4 pm

FLEX VOTE CENTERS

Thursday, Sept. 9

Lancaster Westside Church of the Nazarene

47707 90th St. West

Antelope Acres, CA 93536

Hours: 8 am – 4 pm

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Grace Chapel Neenach

25649 West Ave. D

Neenach, CA 93536

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Tumbleweed Neighborhood House

1129 East Ave. R-4

Palmdale, CA 93550

[Information via the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.]

–