Man wounded in Palmdale park shooting

PALMDALE – A man wounded in a shooting during a fight at a Palmdale park Monday night had stable vital signs at a hospital, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th Street East, said Lt. J. Rhea of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“There was some type of fight [that led to the shooting],” Rhea said.

Details were not yet available because a number of people were in the park, Rhea said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics tended to one man with a gunshot wound, Dispatch Supervisor Melinda Choi said. The patient was taken to a hospital.

A source at the scene said the fight may have started with children, but parents became involved. The sheriff’s department would not confirm this information.