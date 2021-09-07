Man shot to death in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man was shot to death in Lancaster Sunday night, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 10:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, in the 44200 block of Beech Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies assigned to the Lancaster Station responded to the location regarding a person-down call. Upon their arrival, they located the victim, a male White in his early 40s, suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” the news release states.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

