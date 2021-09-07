Man found unresponsive at Lancaster motel dies days later at hospital

LANCASTER – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating the case of a man who was pronounced dead at the hospital two days after he was found unresponsive at a Lancaster motel.

The incident was reported around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Americas Best Value Inn & Suites on the 44100 block of Sierra Highway, authorities said.

“Deputies responded to the location regarding an unresponsive male adult,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital where he passed away on Friday, September 3, at approximately 3 p.m.,” the news release states.

His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

No further information was immediately released by the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives are urging anyone with information regarding the death to call them at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.

