Search continues for man who went missing in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a 32-year-old man who suffers from a brain injury and PTSD and went missing in Palmdale.

Rashad Ahmad Staten was last seen just after 9 p.m. on April 2 in Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Staten is Black. He stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Staten has short black hair, some facial hair and brown eyes, the LASD reported.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a graphic T-shirt, black beanie and a black jacket, the LASD reported.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.