Arrive early! Labor Day travel crunch begins At LAX

With the Labor Day weekend travel rush beginning Friday, Los Angeles International Airport officials warned that roughly double the number of passengers are expected over the holiday period compared to last year, although air traffic will still be short of pre-pandemic holiday levels.

According to LAX officials, airlines have scheduled 3,289 flights from the airport between Friday and Tuesday, roughly double the number from last year, but about 78% of the level from Labor Day 2019.

“Even though we are not back to pre-pandemic numbers, we are expecting twice as many guests at LAX this Labor Day weekend than we saw last year, which means that travelers should plan ahead for traffic and a busy airport,” Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement. “We are ready to welcome our guests to safe and clean facilities, and in turn we ask that they make sure to wear their masks and practice kindness and patience with one another.”

For the entire month of September, airlines plan to operate about 19,600 flights from LAX, roughly 77% of 2019 levels.

Airport officials urged residents planning to fly over the holiday weekend to arrive at least two hours ahead of domestic flights, and three hours before international flights. Travelers were also urged to check real-time airport traffic and parking conditions on the airport’s website or Twitter account @FlyLAXstats.

Once travelers arrive, they can use an online service to order food and drinks — www.LAXOrderNow.com — which is being bolstered this week by a two-wheeled robot that will help deliver orders to airport gates.

Named NomNom, the robot can carry up to 40 pounds of food at a time and move up to 6 mph with the help of cameras and sensors. The robot will follow a handler through the airport to deliver food orders.

