Palmdale Regional earns national recognition for efforts to improve cardiovascular treatment

PALMDALE – Palmdale Regional Medical Center has received two American Heart Association Achievement Awards for implementing quality improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital.

Nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have experienced some form of cardiovascular disease – including heart attack, stroke and heart failure. For patients with conditions that are severe enough to be transported or admitted to a hospital, time is critical.

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline and Get With The Guidelines programs help reduce barriers to prompt treatment for cardiovascular events. As a participant in Get With The Guidelines programs, Palmdale Regional applied for the award recognitions by demonstrating how our organization has committed to improving quality care for patients.

“Palmdale Regional is honored to be recognized by the American Heaert Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival and recovery after cardiovascular events,” said Richard Allen, Chief Executive Office for Palmdale Regional. “The Mission: Lifeline and Get With the Guidelines programs help put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for cardiovascular patients.”

Palmdale Regional received the following Achievement Awards: Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.

“We are pleased to recognize Palmdale Regional Medical Center for their commitment to cardiovascular care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the American Heart Association’s quality improvement programs often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

–