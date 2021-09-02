Palmdale, Lancaster city halls to close for Labor Day holiday

PALMDALE – City of Palmdale administrative and business offices, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, and Palmdale City Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.

To report emergencies after hours, weekends or on holidays, residents may call 661-267-5338 or report them online at www.CityofPalmdale.org. Emergencies include sewer overflows, roadway/right of way hazards including downed tree limbs, downed signs and potholes, or broken sprinkler lines in city parks and landscaped areas. Residents may also use the city’s new Text My Gov by texting HI to 661-780-PALM (661-780-7256). Users will then be prompted to enter a keyword such as pothole, illegal dumping, graffiti, etc. The system provides an autogenerated response with an answer or a link to the city’s website containing relevant information.

Palmdale City Library materials may be ordered, and online services such as Homework Help, and eLibrary may be accessed 24 hours a day, every day at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

Parking and administrative citations may also be paid online, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.cityofpalmdale.org/206/Citations. Business licenses may be paid online by visiting https://palmdale.hdlgov.com/.

Administrative and business offices will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 am.

City of Lancaster offices closed Sept. 6

All city of Lancaster offices also will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6. City offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 7. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to continue utilizing the services offered online at www.cityoflancasterca.org. For daily updates and announcements, visit us on social media.

Lancaster City Hall has fully reopened for in-person services and is taking the appropriate safety precautions to keep residents and staff safe in alignment with the State of California’s reopening guidance. City Hall’s regular business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The City Maintenance Yard and Recycling Center’s normal hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Thursday; and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

[Information via news releases from the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster.]

