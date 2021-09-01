Lemon Leaf in Palmdale to host pre-screening for food service workers

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California (AJCC), in partnership with Lemon Leaf restaurant in Palmdale, will host a pre-screening hiring event for food service workers.

Interested persons should register by Thursday, Sept. 2, at https://lemonleaf_palmdale.eventbrite.com.

Position details include customer service, set-up food service line, line serving, warming food in oven, preparing coffee, tea, and lemonade, maintaining workspace organization, dish washing, and other duties as required.

Qualified candidates must pass drug testing and background check, work Monday through Friday, enroll in AJCC’s WIOA program and have a CalJOBS account.

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-405-8739 or email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

