Driver killed in Palmdale traffic crash ID’d

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the driver who died Tuesday after his vehicle veered into the adjacent lane, resulting in a three vehicle collision in Palmdale.

He was 44-year-old Tricone Raymond Sanford of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal collision happened around 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, on Avenue M east of 30th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate… a 1998 Chevy Suburban was driving eastbound in the number two lane of Avenue M and veered into the number one eastbound lane of Avenue M, colliding into a 2013 Ford Fiesta. Both vehicles veered into the westbound lanes of Avenue M and were struck by big rig transporting two trailers of hay,” the news release states.

Sanford was driving the Chevy and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

No further information on the collision was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400. The investigation is ongoing.

–