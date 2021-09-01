Credit union offering grants to LA County teachers for innovative projects

California Credit Union Wednesday urged Los Angeles County educators who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a grant through its biannual Teacher Grant program.

The California Credit Union grant program is available to full-time teachers in Los Angeles and Orange counties, and credit union members teaching in California, looking to fund special learning opportunities for their students.

“The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, display creativity and benefit a significant number of students,” according to a statement issued by the credit union.

Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in October in the fall program.

“Helping teachers provide an engaging, meaningful student experience is one way we’re supporting education in our communities,” said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell.

“We know the challenges our teachers and students have experienced over the last year, and hope this grant will help make a special project come to life,” he said. “We encourage any teacher who has a class project idea that needs a little extra funding to apply for one of our grants.”

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $135,000 in teacher grants to benefit students across Southern California.

Last year’s grant program funded a wide range of projects, including art expression programs focused on social change, anti-racism, diversity and inclusion, a cooking channel for special needs students, a mobile library, coding and robotics programs, and a volunteer student reading program in assisted living facilities.

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online at ccu.com/teachergrant.

The application deadline is Oct. 1.

–