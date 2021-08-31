Use of force investigation launched after video shows Palmdale deputies restraining, punching man

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station has confirmed it will launch an objective use of force investigation after a video circulated on social media showing deputies restraining and apparently punching a man in Palmdale Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened on 35th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, behind Midway Market Liquor, according to the person who posted the video.

The video [see below] begins with deputies reaching into the driver’s side of a grey vehicle, as one of the deputies appears to repeatedly punch into the vehicle. The video then cuts to several deputies piled onto a person on the ground. The video eventually cuts again to a partially clothed man being carried away by three deputies.

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials did not respond to a request from The AV Times to clarify the circumstances surrounding the video.

However, a message posted Tuesday to the Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Facebook page states: “On August 28, 2021, at approximately 5:15 p.m., deputies assigned to Palmdale Station were conducting a driving under the influence investigation when a use of force ensued. Due to the active investigation, we are unable to offer further comment at this time. The use of force will be subject of a full, complete, thorough, and objective investigation.”

The man in the video was identified by family members as 35-year-old Samuel Chavez Reyes. He was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, and booked into the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station jail at 11:30 p.m., according to LASD inmate records.

Chavez Reyes was charged Tuesday with two misdemeanor counts of resisting an executive officer in connection with Saturday’s arrest, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. No other charges were filed against Chavez Reyes as of Tuesday.

Community activists condemned the deputies’ actions and called on Sheriff Alex Villanueva to remove them from duty.

“Deputies involved in this incident are a threat to the safety and security of our community,” said Dr. Miguel S. Coronado, Chairman of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Community Advisory Committee. “This criminal behavior will continue to occur as long as qualified immunity protects rogue deputies.”

“Nevertheless, it’s utterly important not to paint every deputy as a criminal,” Coronado added.

Coronado is assisting the Spanish-speaking family with securing legal representation.

UPDATE: Samuel Chavez Reyes pleaded not guilty Tuesday, Aug. 31, to two misdemeanor counts of resisting an executive officer, and he is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 8 for pretrial, according to the District Attorney’s Office.