Palmdale awarded infrastructure funding from CTC

PALMDALE — The California Transportation Commission on Tuesday allocated more than $1.4 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, including key projects in the city of Palmdale. Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, accounts for more than half of this investment – $884 million.

Projects that were provided funding in Palmdale include $5.2 million for the Complete Streets and Safe Routes Project, for intersection improvements and the construction of 18,200 feet of bike lanes, 8,000 feet of sidewalk, 16 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps. and 33 enhanced crosswalks to provide continuous bike lanes and sidewalks on Avenue R.

Another $147.4 million was allocated for State Route 14 (Antelope Valley Freeway) Lane Replacement and Upgrade in the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster, from Technology Drive to the Kern County line. This will provide funding for the replacement of distressed lanes and shoulders, and upgrade guardrails, ramps, sign panels, curb ramps, traffic loop detectors and facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

“California continues to make significant investments in fixing our roads, highways, bridges and transit systems,” said Toks Omishakin, Caltrans Director. “SB 1 is critical to making these repairs and upgrades, while also supporting thousands of jobs that are essential for our economy.”

“We have worked hard to secure the funding necessary to complete these important infrastructure projects in our city,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “This project will improve safety and ride quality for everyone.”

“As the SCAG (Southern California Association of Governments) representative, I appreciate working with staff and fighting for every possible dollar to improve transportation,” said District 2 Councilmember Juan Carrillo.

“Kudos to our elected officials and staff for their foresight and perseverance in presenting our local needs on the state level to obtain important funding to enable us to build a stronger, safer, and more viable community,” said City Manager J.J. Murphy.

SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–