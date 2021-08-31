Palmdale’s ‘Palettes in the Park’ series starts this Saturday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host four Palettes in the Park programs in September at the Marie Kerr Park Community Building, located at 39700 30th Street West.

Palettes in the Park will take place on Saturday Sept. 4, 11, 18 and 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is free and open to ages 7 and up.

Acrylic paint, brushes and canvases will be provided.

City staff will offer creative paint ideas for youth to practice their art skills. Finished art pieces may be featured in the upcoming Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival coming on Saturday, Oct. 9, to the Palmdale Amphitheater.

“This will be great fun for all our young, budding artists to express themselves creatively and maybe even have their work displayed at Kaleidoscope,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Coordinator Rachel Serrano.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–