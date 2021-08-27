Woman killed in hit-and-run in Palmdale; driver sought

PALMDALE – Detectives are seeking the public’s help with any information that may lead to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who fatally injured a woman in Palmdale Thursday morning.

It happened around 8:23 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, on the corner of Palmdale Boulevard and 5th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The woman was crossing Palmdale Boulevard when a dark colored small SUV traveling eastbound on Palmdale Boulevard struck her, the news release states.

The driver of the SUV continued eastbound on Palmdale Boulevard without stopping.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this collision is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

