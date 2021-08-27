Man found shot to death in the Lancaster area

LANCASTER – A man in his 30s was found shot to death on the side of the road Friday in the Lancaster area, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 12:12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, on 200th Street East near East Avenue I, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies from Lancaster Station responded… regarding a call of a possible body dumped along the side of the road. Upon arriving, deputies discovered the victim unresponsive on the dirt shoulder of 200th Street East. The victim sustained apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene,” the news release states.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was Hispanic and in his 30s, sheriff’s officials said.

No suspect description was provided, and it was not immediately known if the shooting was gang-related, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

–