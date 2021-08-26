Man hit, killed by SUV in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man walking in the traffic lane on Sierra Highway was struck and killed by a vehicle in Palmdale Wednesday night, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 9:09 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, on Sierra Highway, south of Avenue S, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“A pedestrian was walking northbound in the number two traffic lane of Sierra Highway when he was struck by a [2021 Ford Explorer] driving northbound in the number two lane of Sierra Highway. The driver of the vehicle did not see the pedestrian prior to the collision due to the pedestrian wearing dark clothing,” the news release states.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name not yet been released pending next of kin notification but he was a Palmdale resident in his 30s, authorities said.

Authorities did not say whether or not the 34-year-old male driver of Ford Explorer was injured in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400. The investigation is ongoing.

–