Local job fair scheduled for Sept. 9

PALMDALE — The 11th annual Job Services Network Job Fair is happening Sept. 9 in Lancaster, officials announced.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Coast Baptist College, located at44538 40th Street East in  Lancaster. This year will be an in-person event.

Participating employers include:

  • Amazon
  • RSI Petroleum
  • Lowe’s, Ramos/Strong
  • H&R Block, Liberty Tax
  • Lancaster School District
  • Golden Queen Mining
  • Farmer’s Insurance
  • AMS Fulfillment
  • 360 Behavioral Health
  • SYGMA Network

Attendees should register for a free ticket at https://jsnjobfair2021.eventbrite.com/, choose only one time slot to attend when registering, and arrive at the chosen time slot for entrance on the day of the event.

All COVID-19 health orders will be enforced, as required for in-person staff, employers, and attendees.

For more information visit www.hiringspreela.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

