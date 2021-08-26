Local job fair scheduled for Sept. 9

PALMDALE — The 11th annual Job Services Network Job Fair is happening Sept. 9 in Lancaster, officials announced.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Coast Baptist College, located at44538 40th Street East in Lancaster. This year will be an in-person event.
Participating employers include:
- Amazon
- RSI Petroleum
- Lowe’s, Ramos/Strong
- H&R Block, Liberty Tax
- Lancaster School District
- Golden Queen Mining
- Farmer’s Insurance
- AMS Fulfillment
- 360 Behavioral Health
- SYGMA Network
Attendees should register for a free ticket at https://jsnjobfair2021.eventbrite.com/, choose only one time slot to attend when registering, and arrive at the chosen time slot for entrance on the day of the event.
All COVID-19 health orders will be enforced, as required for in-person staff, employers, and attendees.
For more information visit www.hiringspreela.org.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
