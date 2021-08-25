Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were charged Wednesday with filing a false report that prosecutors contend covered up one of the deputies allegedly using excessive force during a September 2018 arrest.
Woodrow Kim, 39, and Jonathan Miramontes, 30, are set to be arraigned Thursday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Kim is charged with one felony count each of filing a false report and assault under the color of authority, while Miramontes is accused of one felony count of filing a false report.
Kim allegedly opened the driver’s side door of a patrol vehicle and knocked a man to the ground following a vehicle pursuit on Sept. 19, 2018, according to prosecutors.
Kim and Miramontes were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call involving occupants in a black BMW who had allegedly threatened a motorist with a gun.
“Peace officers must do their job lawfully and truthfully,” District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement announcing the case. “There is no place in law enforcement for officers who use illegal force and then lie to cover up their crime or the crime of another officer.”
–
3 comments for "Two LA County sheriff’s deputies charged with filing false report"
Relevant says
It’s easy to notice the AV Times will run any story critical of the Sheriff’s Dept, even if it has no relation to the Antelope Valley. Check the last several stories, absolutely no connection to the AV……
Tim Scott says
I’m pretty sure…yup, looks like both cities in the AV contract with the LACSD for law enforcement services. The unincorporated areas also get law enforcement services from the LACSD. I’d say that this article, indicating that the LACSD is putting at least a little effort into cleaning up their act and moving past their bad reputation is very relevant, good news, and I am glad to see it.
Admittedly, I have doubts that such efforts will be making much headway in our local stations in any kind of immediate or short term way, but at least there is a sense of “right direction” for the department overall here.
John H says
Now it’s time to go after the money stealing cops that are getting away with it every day. The problem is trying to find a lawyer that will take on the LACSD so they can have their day in front of a judge. An honest one preferrably