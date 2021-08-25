Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster area traffic crash ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died after trying to pass another vehicle in the Lancaster area Tuesday afternoon.

He was 31-year-old Tony Jesus Leon Jr. of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal collision happened around 3:13 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, on 90th Street West at Avenue F-4, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Leon was riding a 2014 Suzuki GSX-R southbound on 90th Street West when he traveled into the opposing traffic lane “to pass an uninvolved vehicle on the left,” the CHP report states.

When Leon reentered the southbound lane of 90th Street West, at Avenue F-4, he crashed into the right side of a 2020 Chevrolet that had just made a left turn onto Avenue F-4 from northbound 90th Street West, the CHP report states.

Leon was pronounced dead at the scene. The Chevrolet’s driver, a 68-year-old man from Encino, was not injured in the crash. Two passengers in the Chevrolet — a 55-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, both from Van Nuys — sustained minor injuries and were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs as a factor in this crash in under investigation,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision in encouraged to contact Officer J. Church at the Antelope Valley Area CHP office at

661-948-8541.

–