Antelope Valley Hospital achieves “investment grade” credit rating

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Hospital received a ‘BBB’ long-term rating and a ‘BBB’ issuer credit rating (ICR) by the Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings. This marks the first time the hospital has been rated by the S & P. “The rating reflects AVH’s unique market position in its primary service area within Los Angeles County,” said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Chloe Pickett.

The rating also included S & P’s opinion of AVH:

Leading market position with broad service lines, many of which are only offered at AVH within the service area;

Historically positive operations and cash flow, although somewhat constrained through fiscal 2020 and the 11-month interim period due to COVID-19 pressures; and

Healthy unrestricted reserves resulting in solid days’ cash on hand and unrestricted reserves-to-long-term debt, which we expect will remain stable given moderate capital spending.

“The rating is a positive reflection on the hospital and its future,” said Edward Mirzabegian, CEO of Antelope Valley Hospital. “Although, the pandemic created many challenges, the hospital worked hard to maintain financial stability and operational efficiency, all without losing the overall quality of patient care and the addition of new service lines.”

Standard & Poor’s rating of ‘BBB’ ranks within a classification often considered by investors to be “investment grade” quality. This rating marks the first within the “investment grade” classification achieved by Antelope Valley Hospital since 2014, and further validates that AVH leadership has been responsible stewards of the hospital’s assets.

