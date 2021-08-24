Rep. Garcia: “War is an ugly thing but not the ugliest of things…”

By Mike Garica

Like many Americans, I am heartbroken seeing what is happening in Afghanistan. We are more vulnerable today than we were on September 10, 2001.

I couldn’t imagine a country whose commander-in-chief doesn’t care enough about his troops and civilians to bring them home safely and doesn’t even know how many Americans are still behind enemy lines in Afghanistan. I couldn’t imagine a country whose commander-in-chief lies to his own people about what is going on just for political reasons.

I couldn’t imagine a country with a commander-in-chief who puts $80 billion of equipment in the hands of our enemies. I couldn’t imagine a commander-in-chief who doesn’t have the courage to fight and make sure that all Americans and allies come home safely when their lives are truly on the line.

Unfortunately, we don’t have to imagine this – it is literally our reality right now.

Real warriors don’t want to go to war – that’s the last thing we want. I didn’t want to go to war, and when I was in war, I didn’t want to be in war. Real leaders don’t want to send their warriors into harm’s way, but they realize that sometimes it’s necessary to fight. Sometimes we need to stand up for our troops, our citizens and our allies with whatever action is necessary until they are all home safely.

As I think about the gross negligence of this President, I am reminded of a quote by John Stuart Mill, where he stated, ‘War is an ugly thing, but not the ugliest of things: the decayed and degraded state of moral and patriotic feeling which thinks that nothing is worth a war is much worse… A man who has nothing which he is willing to fight for, nothing which he cares more about than he does about his personal safety, is a miserable creature who has no chance of being free, unless made and kept so by the exertions of better men than himself.’

Today, President Biden is surrounded by men and women who are better than him.

To my brothers and sisters who have served in the Global War on Terror for the last 20 years, and especially those in Afghanistan: don’t let this incompetence and cowardice of the President detract, degrade or diminish the massive successes that we have achieved. You saved thousands of lives worldwide. God favors you, and your nation is eternally grateful.

I’ll continue to do everything I can from an official capacity, and I am praying for the Americans and our Afghan allies who are still stranded and working to escape Taliban rule.

About the author: Mike Garcia is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from California’s 25th district, which encompasses the cities of Palmdale, Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Simi Valley, and the northern part of the San Fernando Valley.