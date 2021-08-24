Public invited to free webinar on senior fitness, fall reduction

LANCASTER – Prestige Senior Living Lancaster is inviting residents to join a free webinar next week to learn about the importance of physical fitness for seniors and why it’s never too late to start living a healthier life.

It starts at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. To RSVP, visit www.MomAndDadDeserveTheBest.com.

Adrian Cagigas, a licensed athletic trainer and senior fitness expert, will speak about the importance of exercise and physical activity for seniors. He also will explain the benefits of regular exercise for seniors, including how maintaining physical fitness can help reduce falls.

Those who attend this webinar will leave with an understanding of simple exercises that seniors can use to improve their health, lead an active lifestyle and maintain independence.

For more information, contact Prestige Senior Living Lancaster at 661-949-2177.