Palmdale summer concert series concludes with back-to-back shows

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is wrapping up its summer concert series this weekend with shows on Friday and Saturday at the Palmdale Amphitheater.

Queen Nation, a live 90-minute production of Queen’s greatest hits, preserving the image, sound and persona of vintage Queen, will take the stage on on Friday, Aug. 27.

The live retrospective journey takes audiences through classic Queen songs such as “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are The Champions,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” “Under Pressure,” and many more.

Stevie Ray Visited, a blues rock show celebrating the life and music of the late Stevie Ray Vaughan, wraps up the season on Saturday, Aug. 28. Stevie Ray Vaughan was widely considered to be one of the most influential guitarists in the revival of blues in the 1980s. Now his music lives on with Stevie Ray Visited, featuring Roby Duron.

General admission tickets are $15 each, and are available at www.palmdaleamphitheater.com and onsite the day of the event at 5 p.m. unless sold out in advance. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult. Parking is free.

Gates for both shows open at 6 p.m., and performances begin at 8 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early as grass festival style seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Attendees should bring their own seating, but high-back chairs are discouraged.

A Palmdale Amphitheater car sun shade will be given to the first 100 adults to come through the entrance gates. Early arrival is also recommended to take advantage of convenient parking and onsite concessions, including beer and wine. Outside food, beverages, coolers, and shade canopies are not permitted. Guests are welcome to bring factory-sealed bottles of water. Only service animals are permitted.

The Palmdale Amphitheater is located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

