Palmdale Regional welcomes first baby to ‘The Birth Place’

Palmdale Regional welcomed first baby, Aiyana, to The Birth Place. She weighed 6 lbs. 7 oz. and entered the world on Aug. 23.

“We are so happy for Mom Jasmin and her new little one, Aiyana,” said Julie Montague, Director of Marketing for Palmdale Regional. “What an amazing moment of joy for us all… we all needed this little spot of sunshine!”

Palmdale Regional and the city of Palmdale provided the family with many gifts. Sam’s Club donated diapers and William Edwards Photography provided a complimentary photo package.

Palmdale Regional’s new labor and delivery unit, The Birth Place, opened to patients on Aug. 19. The 33,000-square-foot unit features 25 private patient rooms, six labor/delivery/recovery suites and two surgical suites. The unit’s family-centered environment was designed to enable moms and partners to spend as much time as possible with the new baby before leaving the hospital.

Dr. Taimur Chaudhry, Medical Director of The Birth Place, Carla, RN, and Loni, Director of The Birth Place, wished Mom Jasmin and Baby Aiyana good health and happiness.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

–