Recruitment event this Tuesday for Sygma

America’s Job Center, in partnership with Sygma, located at 46905 47th Street West in Lancaster, will host a recruitment event hiring for immediate openings for entry-level Order Selector positions on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Two on-site sessions are available — from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m.

Registration is required and available at https://sygma_aug24.eventbrite.com/. Candidates must also be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov to receive an interview.

Warehouse experience and availability to do overtime is required. Candidates are asked to bring their resumes, dress appropriately for an interview, and be on time. There is a $2,500 sign-on bonus.

For more information, call David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email at DSantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–