Palmdale Regional’s “The Birth Place” now open

Palmdale Regional Medical Center’s new labor and delivery unit – The Birth Place – is now open. The newest addition to the hospital’s service lines officially opened to patients on Thursday, Aug. 19. It is the first new labor and delivery unit in a Palmdale hospital in over 40 years.

The 33,000-square-foot unit features 25 private patient rooms, six labor/delivery/recovery suites and two surgical suites.

“At The Birth Place, we hope to be an important part of this community,” said Taimur Chaudhry, MD, Medical Director of The Birth Place. “A place that people will feel good about coming to.”

“Until now, the Palmdale area was one of the largest communities in the country without its own OB program,” says Richard Allen, Chief Executive Officer at Palmdale Regional. “We now provide services for local moms and their babies, close to home.”

The Birth Place will provide new moms with a comfortable, homelike setting, along with advanced technology and a skilled staff. The unit’s family-centered environment was designed to enable moms and partners to spend as much time as possible with the new baby before leaving the hospital. If Cesarean birth is necessary, The Birth Place has two specially equipped operating rooms, where the physician, a support person, and labor and delivery nurses will support mom.

“My vision is to provide the highest level of clinical care in a way that patients get the healthcare they need and feel positive about it,” Chaudhry said. “We want to communicate with families to bring them along through the care process so that they feel reassured and confident.”

For more information on The Birth Place, visit https://www.palmdaleregional.com/ob.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

