Man hit, killed by car in Littlerock area

LITTLEROCK – A 64-year-old man was killed Sunday night when he ran across Pearblossom Highway in Littlerock and was struck by a car, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, on the westbound Pearblossom (138) Highway east of 96th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The pedestrian ran from the east shoulder across eastbound and westbound lanes and was struck by a westbound 2019 Hyundai that was traveling about 55 miles per hour, the CHP report states.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 64-year-old Pearblossom resident, according to the CHP report.

The driver, 50-year-old Martha Hernandez of Burbank, stopped and cooperated with the investigation, the CHP report states. She was not injured in the collision.

A SigAlert was issued at 8:35 p.m. shutting down all westbound lanes of the Pearblossom Highway. The lanes were reopened at 10:51 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Officer M. Recalde of the Antelope Valley Area CHP office at 661-948-8541.

