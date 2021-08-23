LANCASTER – A 16-year-old girl and her 7-year-old sister — both sleeping in their bedroom in Lancaster — were injured early Monday morning when a suspected drunk driver crashed through the girls’ house, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 1 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, in the 44700 block of 27th Street East, according to Sgt. L. Schreiver of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station.
The 16-year-old, who was pinned between the car and a wall, told paramedics she could not feel her legs and was transported to a hospital, Schreiver said. The younger girl suffered cuts on her face and was treated at the scene.
The woman driver was northbound on 27th Street east when she lost control of her 2011 Nissan Altima at Weingart and it crashed into the bedroom of the house on the northeast corner, Schreiver said.
The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of ankle pain, he said. She was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, and speed may also have been a factor, Schreiver said.
No further information on the incident was immediately available.
4 comments for "2 girls hurt as suspected drunk driver crashes into Lancaster house"
Crossroads says
They didn’t forget about anything!!! They just don’t care!!! Now wear your mask idiot
Trumpist#1 says
Corner homes suck. It’s outrageous that little girls can’t sleep in peace and security. I hope they nail that drunk woman.
Tim Scott says
Developers take note…I grew up in a tract with about 150 houses. They are old houses now and lack a lot of the nifty bells and whistles you guys put in, but every house on a corner in that neighborhood is laid out on the lot so that the bedrooms are away from the streets. They may not have known about open floor plans and dramatic entryways, but the builders 75 years ago cared about important things that have been forgotten.
Admittedly, one of my childhood friends had the interesting experience of coming home from school to find a Toyota had invaded the kitchen, and getting run over in your kitchen wouldn’t be great either, but bedrooms have much much higher occupancy time than kitchens.
Trumpist#1 says
I remember a young girl being killed by a DUI in the lower corner apartment on NE corner of 10th East and Avenue R a couple of years ago.