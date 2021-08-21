Winners announced in “Generations” juried art contest

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale announced the winners of the 7th annual Generations Juried Art Contest at a reception held on Friday, Aug. 20, simultaneously at Legacy Commons and the Palmdale Playhouse.
Entries for the “Generations” juried art competition were received starting in July and closed on Aug. 5, and hundreds of works were submitted for consideration.
The winners were:
Age 17 and under category
- First place Adeline Towle, title: Monkey, medium: oil
- Second place Alexandria Mayo, title: Bob Dylan, medium: watercolor
- Third place Abby Adams, title: The Bluebird, medium: color pencil
- Honorable mention Leah Gravance, title: Peter Rabbit, medium: watercolor.
18 to 54 category
- First place Pepe Melan, title: This is the Way, medium: graphic design
- Second place Debbie Haeberle, title: The Watcher, medium: pen and ink
- Tim Coon, title: Chesapeake Bay Retriever, medium: digital painting
- Honorable mention: Chelsea Williams, title: Worthy, medium: digital art
- Honorable mention: Alondra Hernandez: title: Quarantine, medium: ink
55 and older category
- First place Teddi Bandt, title: SRFNUSA, medium: colored pencil on drafting film
- Second place Yancy Calzada, title: Dole Plantation, medium: acrylics
- Third place Ernest Broaden, title: Baldwin in Blue, medium: acrylics
- Honorable mention: John Massaro, title: Mandarin Duck, medium: photography
The works are on display now through October 1, 2021. For exhibit hours, call 661-267-5684.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
