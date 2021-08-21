Winners announced in “Generations” juried art contest

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale announced the winners of the 7th annual Generations Juried Art Contest at a reception held on Friday, Aug. 20, simultaneously at Legacy Commons and the Palmdale Playhouse.

Entries for the “Generations” juried art competition were received starting in July and closed on Aug. 5, and hundreds of works were submitted for consideration.

The winners were:

Age 17 and under category

First place Adeline Towle , title: Monkey, medium: oil

, title: Monkey, medium: oil Second place Alexandria Mayo , title: Bob Dylan, medium: watercolor

, title: Bob Dylan, medium: watercolor Third place Abby Adams , title: The Bluebird, medium: color pencil

, title: The Bluebird, medium: color pencil Honorable mention Leah Gravance, title: Peter Rabbit, medium: watercolor.

18 to 54 category

First place Pepe Melan , title: This is the Way, medium: graphic design

, title: This is the Way, medium: graphic design Second place Debbie Haeberle , title: The Watcher, medium: pen and ink

, title: The Watcher, medium: pen and ink Tim Coon , title: Chesapeake Bay Retriever, medium: digital painting

, title: Chesapeake Bay Retriever, medium: digital painting Honorable mention: Chelsea Williams , title: Worthy, medium: digital art

, title: Worthy, medium: digital art Honorable mention: Alondra Hernandez: title: Quarantine, medium: ink

55 and older category

First place Teddi Bandt , title: SRFNUSA, medium: colored pencil on drafting film

, title: SRFNUSA, medium: colored pencil on drafting film Second place Yancy Calzada , title: Dole Plantation, medium: acrylics

, title: Dole Plantation, medium: acrylics Third place Ernest Broaden , title: Baldwin in Blue, medium: acrylics

, title: Baldwin in Blue, medium: acrylics Honorable mention: John Massaro, title: Mandarin Duck, medium: photography

The works are on display now through October 1, 2021. For exhibit hours, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

