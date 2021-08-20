Unemployment rate dips slightly in LA County In July

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 10.4% in July, down from a revised 10.6% in June, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The 10.4% rate was below the 17.5% rate in July 2020, in the midst of COVID-19 shut-down orders.

In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were not available, the July jobless rate was 6.4%, down slightly from 6.4% in June.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 7.6% in July, the same rate as June but below the July 2020 rate of 13.2%. The comparable estimates for the nation were 5.4% in July, 5.9% in June and 10.2% in July 2020.

According to the EDD, total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County decreased by 11,100 jobs between June and July to reach about 4.2 million. The government sector shed the most jobs, losing 38,500 positions.

