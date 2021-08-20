Outdoor mask mandate for LA County ‘mega-events’ now in effect

Everyone attending outdoor “mega-events” of more than 10,000 people — such as open-air concerts and baseball, football and soccer games — will have to wear a face covering in Los Angeles County under a new COVID-19 health order taking effect Friday.

The order — which kicked in at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 — requires mask- wearing in such outdoor settings except when people are “actively eating or drinking.” The order will apply to everyone, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Outdoor events had previously been exempted from the county’s mask- wearing mandate, which requires face coverings in all indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are also required on public transit, at transit hubs such as airports and train stations, inside schools, at health care settings, homeless shelters and correctional facilities.

The updated health order applies to all events of more than 10,000 people. The order cites as examples music or food festivals, car shows, endurance events, marathons, parades, sporting events and concerts. Theme parks are not included.

The mandate will affect people attending games at Dodger Stadium, as well as Rams/Chargers games at SoFi Stadium, LAFC games at Banc of California Stadium and LA Galaxy Games at Dignity Health Sports Park. Concert-goers at the Hollywood Bowl will also be affected.

The Dodgers issued a statement Wednesday advising fans about the new policy, which will be enforced at Dodger Stadium beginning with Friday’s game against the New York Mets.

“In accordance with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health order, all individuals ages two and older, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask or an appropriate face covering at all times at Dodger Stadium, except when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat or when seated at a table,” according to the team.

“As defined by the LACDPH order, actively eating or drinking is the limited time during which the mask can be removed briefly to eat or drink, after which it must be immediately put back on.”

