Get a shot, get a Chargers game ticket

LOS ANGELES – Some people willing to get vaccinated against COVID- 19 this weekend will be able to score a pair of tickets to the Chargers pre-season game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

The state Department of Public Health will host a pop-up vaccination clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the American Airlines plaza outside the stadium, and the first 75 people to get a shot will receive a pair of tickets for the 4:30 p.m. game.

Chargers merchandise will also be available for people who get vaccinated, according to CDPH.

The event will also include games such as cornhole and horseshoes.

The pop-up event is part of the state’s “Let’s Get to Immunity” vaccination campaign.

–